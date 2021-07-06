Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 136,576 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

