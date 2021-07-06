Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $36.06 Million Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,708 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.13% of CIRCOR International worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $649.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

