Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

