Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.