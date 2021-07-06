Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,470 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 480,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,546,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,308,000 after buying an additional 578,487 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,719,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

