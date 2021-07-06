Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

HLT opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

