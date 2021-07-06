Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 21,717 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.76% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $34,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

MSGE stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

