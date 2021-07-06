Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit stock opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.56. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

