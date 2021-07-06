Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

