Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840,311 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream worth $369,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

ETRN opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

