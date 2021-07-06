Capital International Investors Has $357.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,705,538 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.91% of Amphenol worth $357,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

