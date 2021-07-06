Capital International Investors Buys 1,477,398 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $263,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unilever by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,444,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

