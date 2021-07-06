NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.52 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.