Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $40.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.85.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

ASAN opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

