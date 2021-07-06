NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.52 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

