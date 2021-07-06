Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $20.08

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get SEMrush alerts:

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.