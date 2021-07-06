Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 243,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

