Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

