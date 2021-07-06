Arweave Reaches One Day Volume of $14.81 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00032461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $370.93 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

