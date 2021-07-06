Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.96 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $9,070,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.