Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $226.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

