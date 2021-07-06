QuickSwap Trading Down 0.3% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $495.63 or 0.01448455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00135401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00167106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.30 or 1.00249767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00936403 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

