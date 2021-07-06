EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,440.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $27,780.51 and $12,440.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00100117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00997072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

