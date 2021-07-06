Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.02. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

