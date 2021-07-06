Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 7.74% of Unitil worth $53,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

