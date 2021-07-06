Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 73,472 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Leidos worth $174,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

