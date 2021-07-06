AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

