Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $305.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

