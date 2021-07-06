Gabelli Funds LLC Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $39,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

