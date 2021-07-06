Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of TPST stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

