Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

