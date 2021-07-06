Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,775,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663,202 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $538,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after buying an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after buying an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

