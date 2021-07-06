Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.