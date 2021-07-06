Capital International Investors Purchases 2,473,515 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.89% of Trip.com Group worth $450,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $83,289,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.