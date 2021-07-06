Capital International Investors Purchases 9,312,447 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $491,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

