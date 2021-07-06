Capital International Investors Purchases 9,312,447 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $491,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

