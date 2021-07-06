Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.41 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

