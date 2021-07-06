Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $176.07 and a one year high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

