Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.97.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

