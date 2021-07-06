Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT at $25.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

