Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

