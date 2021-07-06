Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

