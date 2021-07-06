Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0479 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $138,644.88 and approximately $811.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005558 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,897,132 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

