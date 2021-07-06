Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $641,722.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,732,233 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

