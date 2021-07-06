Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MQ. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

