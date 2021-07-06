Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 519.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

