LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

