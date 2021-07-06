Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

