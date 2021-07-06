Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

