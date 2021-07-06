Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.